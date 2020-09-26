Lovely Saturday Afternoon, cool down next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We have a pleasant weekend in store for you.

This afternoon there is no chance of rain with highs in the upper 80s! There might be a few clouds out there but many of us will see sunny, blue skies. Tomorrow we increase our rain chances to 30% with moisture filtering into our region.

On Monday our first cold front of the fall season will pass through! We might see a few thunderstorms with rain chances around 40% with this front. Depending on the timing of the front we might see a few lingering showers Tuesday morning.

Then we have a cool down! Highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s! Not to mention to dewpoints might even dip down to the upper 40s.