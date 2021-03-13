Lovely Saturday Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We started out with fog this morning but now our skies have cleared and its shaping out to be a lovely Saturday.

We will be warming up to the low 80s this afternoon with some areas staying in the upper 70s near the coast. We will see mostly sunny skies with a beautifully warm forecast! Overnight tonight there will be building clouds with more fog possible.

Tomorrow we will see partly cloudy conditions with highs in the low 80s. Rain will be on the way this Monday with an unsettled week ahead. On Wednesday we are under a slight risk for severe weather with the possibility of a few thunderstorms becoming severe. The main threat is damaging winds and a stray tornado for your St.Patrick’s Day.