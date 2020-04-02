Lovely Now Before Warm and Muggy Pattern this Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our weather won’t see many changes today compared to yesterday thanks to a dome of high-pressure keeping things quiet. This means the day starts cool and clear and the afternoon will be lovely.

Daytime highs will climb to the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light, and humidity will be fairly low. As we turn towards the evening our winds will start to switch from the south. Tonight, will be quiet and cool again, but with a little more humidity thanks to a south wind, lows will fall to the middle and upper 50s. With high clouds, tonight’s sunset should be beautiful.

Friday brings more subtle changes. It’s more sunshine and a touch more humidity. Highs will reach the upper 70s and we’ll introduce a very small chance for rain, but that chance is only 10%. For most it will be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Moisture levels will slowly rise this weekend and early next week as a few cold fronts move closer to the Gulf Coast. We will keep in a 20% chance of a pop-up shower Saturday and Sunday. The coverage of rain will become a little greater early next week. About a third to just under a half of the area will find wet weather during the first half of next week each day with highs in the middle 80s.