MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Mother’s Day! We have a lovely Sunday in store for you. Dry air is dominating the southeast which will make it feel comfortable outside.

Plenty of sunshine to end your weekend with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. A few inland locations may warm into the low 90s.

The sunny, warm weather will stick around for the beginning of this week. Highs will be warming into the low 90s! Many areas will hit the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

An area of low pressure may begin to drift into the southeast U.S. from the Atlantic. We may see enough moisture to pop off one or two showers by the end of the week.