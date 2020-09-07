Lovely Labor Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Happy Labor day Gulf Coast! Forecast headlines include near average heat, dry today with increasing rain chances later, and the tropics remain busy.

Today begins quiet and comfortable with mostly clear conditions and humidity that won’t beat you up. It will get warm fast though and by this afternoon we’ll climb to the low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. The chance any wet weather finds you remains low, at 10% so any Labor Day plans look good to go. By this evening it’s another mostly clear night with low 70s for lows. As we move towards mid-week moisture will be increasing which will lead to higher rain chances. For Tuesday it’s a 30% chance and it’s up to 40% on Wednesday. Highs will hover near 90.

The rest of the week won’t bring many changes. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s and each day brings a pretty typical amount of pop up thunderstorms at 30-40%. Overnight lows will remain steady in the low and mid 70s.

TROPICS:

We are now tracking two tropical depressions, 17 & 18, in the central and Eastern Atlantic. Both are expected to become named storms later today. Both will continue moving west. Neither currently pose an imminent threat to the United States. Elsewhere there are two disturbances. One is near Bermuda and will approach the coast of Carolinas in the next handful of days. It has a low chance of developing. The second disturbance is still on the African Continent and will emerge in the Atlantic in the next few days. There’s plenty of time to keep an eye on it.

Right now there are no foreseeable tropical threats to the Gulf Coast.