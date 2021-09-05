Lovely Labor Day Weekend, tracking tropical disturbance

Today's Forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We have another beautiful day ahead with mostly sunny conditions. We have higher humidity today so it will feel steamy throughout your afternoon.  

 Highs will be getting into the mid to upper 80s with only a 20% chance of a pop up shower. A great boating and beach forecast with calm waters and low risk for rip currents. For your Labor Day you can expect a few more storms in the forecast with partly cloudy conditions. 

A tropical disturbance is heading towards the central Gulf of Mexico by the middle of this week but has a low chance of development. Anticiapte higher rain chances with a wave of tropical mositure this week. 

