Lovely Labor Day weekend, tracking a tropical disturbance

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good afternoon everyone, our Labor day weekend is looking fantastic. Rain chances will be anywhere between 10% and 20% mainly on the coastal areas. Temperature highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s tomorrow leading into our Labor day Monday. We see the moisture return Monday afternoon bringing scattered showers and storms. This does not look like a washout (30% chance), so outdoor plans should be good to go!

Past Monday, our weather will be dependent on a tropical disturbance we are tracking in the southern Gulf of Mexico. No matter the ultimate path of development (or lack thereof) as disturbance moves northward, tropical moisture will likely stream into our area midweek. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some flash flooding is possible. Towards the end of the week, now that a cold front will push through we could see a little bit more drier weather keeping the rain away leading into the weekend.



That disturbance that is heading into the Gulf has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days. If it were to develop, organization would be possible in Gulf as it moves northward over the warm waters past Monday. Where it goes next is completely dependent on the incoming cold front that is surging southward over our area along with this disturbance. Regardless, no impacts are expected through Labor Day. After Wednesday, the environment becomes less favorable. Hurricane Larry is also off in the Atlantic stirring up risk currents along the eastern coast. Hurricane Larry is not a threat to the United States.