Lovely Labor day ahead, eye on the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today was a little less muggy thanks to a weak cold front that passed by our area yesterday afternoon. Most will stay dry this afternoon and evening as the drier air from that front continues to settle into our area. Lows tonight will dip into the mid-to-upper 60’s inland and low-to-mid 70’s at the coast.

Tomorrow highs will reach the low-to-mid 90’s inland and upper 80’s right at those beaches with sunny skies. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or two during the late afternoon hours, but at only a 10% chance, it should not ruin any outdoor plans. Be sure you remember to take breaks in the shade and drink lots of water! Rip current risks should stay low at the beaches with mostly sunny skies.

After Monday, moisture starts to creep back into our area, increasing our rain chances as we go through your work week. Highs will sink back into the upper 80’s with more rain coverage.



TROPICS: We are watching five different areas in the tropics. The first is off the East Coast of the U.S. This has a low chance of development within 2 and 5 days. The next is in the Caribbean and while slow development is possible over the next day or two, it will be heading into an unfavorable environment which will keep it from intensifying any further. The third is about halfway between Africa and the Leeward Islands and has a high chance for development. This will likely become a tropical depression tonight or tomorrow morning. The fourth is just off the Coast of Africa and also has a high chance for development. This could become a tropical depression in the next couple of days. The last is still on the African Continent, but is expected to emerge in after midweek next week. After it does so, there is a low chance of development. None of these are a threat to the Gulf Coast as of right now, but we will keep an eye on them.