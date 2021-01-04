Lovely Few Days

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! The morning begins with a chill, but by the afternoon we get seasonal temperatures and sunshine. Most will top out in the low to mid 60s. Winds begins light out of the northwest and will gradually switch to southwesterly as the day goes on.

For the early half of the work-week, the trend will be chilly mornings with lows near 40 and pleasant afternoons with highs in the 60s. We’ll be a little warmer mid-week, but by mid-week, our next cold front will be on the way. On Thursday and possibly into early Friday morning we’ll see scattered showers ahead of the cold front.

By daybreak Friday the trend will be clearing and cooling down. Highs Friday will only manage the mid 50s. Through the weekend we’ll get highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.