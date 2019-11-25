Lovely fall day, but rain is not far way

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good afternoon Gulf Coast, hopefully, you had a wonderful weekend! The weather this weekend was nice after the rain moved away Saturday. Today continues our nice weather, but changes aren’t too far away.

It was cold earlier today, but it’s warmed up nicely. Today we top out with highs in the middle and upper 60s with a light southerly breeze.

Skies remain dry during the daytime, but our southerly winds will bring changes by tonight. Moisture will increase and a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out by tonight. It will also be much warmer tonight with lows in the 50s and that may occur around midnight.

Tomorrow brings highs in the 70s with a 20% chance for a few passing showers. Rain chances continue to increase into Wednesday as a weak cold front approaches. Not everyone gets rain and the chance for any severe weather looks low.

This front won’t bring us cold temperatures, but it will help return us closer to seasonable averages for Thanksgiving along with dry skies! It will be a cool morning in the 50s and mild afternoon in the low 70s.

Another warm-up arrives for Black Friday, but that’s before another front brings us unsettled weather by the weekend and next week could begin COLD. Stay tuned!