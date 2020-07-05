Lovely evening for the Fourth of July, stray shower possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Independence Day Gulf Coast! Those thunderstorms are starting to calm down as the sun sets and fireworks light the sky! Throughout the evening there is a 20% chance of a stray shower with temperatures in the low 70s.

Down by the coast they are dodging the showers and thunderstorms and seeing some clear skies. A stationary front is draping over the south which is causing our atmosphere to be unsettled and moist.

Tomorrow it is a similar set-up with 60% chance of rain with a high of 88 degrees. Next week rain chances will stick around with warmer temperatures in the low 90s.

