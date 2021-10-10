Lovely afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good afternoon Gulf Coast! We have a beautiful end to our weekend with plenty of sunshine in store. We are started out with clear skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. As we head towards the afternoon highs will be getting into the mid to upper 80s with pretty blue skies.

Overnight tonight temperatures will be dipping into the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow we might start out with areas of patchy fog but for the most part we will see clear skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will stay on this warm trend this upcoming week with a streak of dry conditions.