Lovely Afternoon, Weather Aware Tomorrow

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Mother’s Day Gulf Coast! I hope you are enjoying the sunshine.

We have a mostly sunny forecast in store for you this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s! It will be a bit breezy with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph possible. We are keeping the rain chances away today but we will see building clouds later this evening.

Our next front will inch close to us tomorrow and then stall out over our region. Early tomorrow morning there is a 70% chance of rain with thunderstorms in the forecast. Off and on thunderstorms throughout the beginning of the week. We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Monday and Tuesday. A few of those thunderstorms could have the potential of becoming strong with the main risk being large hail and damaging wind.

