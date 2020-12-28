Lovely afternoon, warmer night ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We started out chilly but our temperatures are on the rise. Those clear skies are sticking around for your Monday with temperatures

reaching near 66 degrees across the board with winds out of the south at 5 mph.

We will see a gradual warming trend through the first half of this week. There is no chance of the rain in the forecast for today and tomorrow.

We are tracking potential for severe weather on Thursday as our next system

passes through. All of our region is under a slight risk for severe weather.

This is a level 2/5 threat with the main risk being damaging winds and isolated

tornadoes. We could see isolated strong and potentially severe thunderstorms

throughout the day on Thursday starting at 10 am and ending ion the late

evening hours.

Overall there will be widespread rain coverage and clearing

overnight into New Years Day. Then looking forward to a cool down behind the

front with a high of 53 degrees on Friday!