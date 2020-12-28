Lovely afternoon, warmer night ahead
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We started out chilly but our temperatures are on the rise. Those clear skies are sticking around for your Monday with temperatures
reaching near 66 degrees across the board with winds out of the south at 5 mph.
We will see a gradual warming trend through the first half of this week. There is no chance of the rain in the forecast for today and tomorrow.
We are tracking potential for severe weather on Thursday as our next system
passes through. All of our region is under a slight risk for severe weather.
This is a level 2/5 threat with the main risk being damaging winds and isolated
tornadoes. We could see isolated strong and potentially severe thunderstorms
throughout the day on Thursday starting at 10 am and ending ion the late
evening hours.
Overall there will be widespread rain coverage and clearing
overnight into New Years Day. Then looking forward to a cool down behind the
front with a high of 53 degrees on Friday!