Lovely Afternoon, tracking next front

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good afternoon Gulf Coast! The beautiful weather continues for the Gulf Coast. We will see clear skies today with a few fair weather clouds. Afternoon highs will warm again into the middle 70s, but it will remain dry and comfortable. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow with building clouds by the evening.

Our next cold front will arrive Thursday night or early Friday morning. This will bring some rain to the Gulf Coast, but we do not anticipate severe weather. Another cooldown ahead with temperatures expected to drop again for the weekend with highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories