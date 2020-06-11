Lovely Afternoon, Streak of quiet weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Today’s weather in a word, is comfortable. Or at least compared to recent days.

Expect plenty of sunshine today and temperatures near seasonable normal in the mid to upper 80s. Even though highs won’t differ much from yesterday, with lower humidity, it will feel about 10-15 degrees lower than yesterday. Tonight continues the comfortable theme with clear skies and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Don’t expect many changes for Friday. Plenty of sunshine sticks around for the weekend but we’ll add a tiny rain chance a bit more humidity.

Into next week, it will look and feel like normal summertime. Daytime highs will be close to 90, morning lows will be near 70, and each day brings a slight rain chance for afternoon pop-ups.

In the tropics we are watching a disturbance east of the Lesser Antilles. It has a low chance of developing. At the moment this doesn’t pose a threat here or to the United States. There are no foreseeable tropical concerns for the Gulf. Since it’s hurricane season, we’ll continue to keep you updated on happenings in the tropics.