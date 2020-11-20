Lovely afternoon, slow warming trend this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Our streak on sunshine and seasonable weather will begin to change as we move into Friday and the weekend.

An area of high pressure has dominated the weather pattern for most of the week keeping the Gulf Coast dry and cool. This morning our temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Today will remain dry, but temperatures will be noticeably warmer. Highs will rebound into the middle 70s. A few fair-weather clouds will develop. This trend will continue into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds over the southeast. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 70s with wake-up temperatures in the 50s.

We are tracking our next cold front slated to arrive next week. Rain chances will rise by Wednesday. Drier air will move in for Thanksgiving.