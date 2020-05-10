Lovely afternoon, quiet Evening ahead

Mobile, Ala, (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! This morning we woke up to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s! We have a light breeze around 5-10 mph from the NE.

We have a lovely Mother’s Day in store for you! There is no chance of rain in the forecast with partly cloudy skies turning to partly sunny. This is mainly for the communities down by the coast. This afternoon we will be sitting in the upper 70s which will feel comfortable and seasonable.

The dry air is still dominating the Gulf Coast. We will be on the fire alert as the low humidity trend continues. The weather pattern won’t change until this upcoming Wednesday with a change up in our forecast

We will have a streak of sunshine and sunny conditions with a slow warming trend. We should be back in the low 80s by Monday and heating up to the mid 80s by mid-week. The next chance of rain is on Thursday with a 20% chance of showers. Friday Morning thunderstorms are possible with the next front that will be passing our region.