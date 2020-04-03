Little Warmer but Still Pleasant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today starts off on the cloudy side with maybe a sprinkle, but neither will last long. Clouds will gradually break up during the morning leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures will warm up quickly once we break out into sunshine. Highs will climb to around 80. Winds will stay light.

Saturday will be nearly a carbon copy of today, but each day this weekend will bring slightly more humidity. The chance for any rain Saturday is low at 10%. On Sunday it’s highs in the low 80s with a slight rain chance, especially in the early morning. The afternoon looks mostly dry on Sunday.

The weather pattern will become a little more unsettled with daily chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Although we don’t anticipate anything too widespread, there will at least be a chance of seeing a quick shower or storm each day through mid-week. Temperatures will continue to rise. Highs will hover in the 80s for most of the week while lows will hover near 70 by Tuesday. Some parts of the Gulf Coast could approach 90 by the second half of the week!