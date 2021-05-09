Lingering Storms Today; Weather Aware Tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast. Today and Tomorrow we will be WEATHER AWARE for a small risk for isolated severe storms.

For both today and tomorrow, the entire News 5 area are included in a marginal risk for severe storms. That is level 1 of 5 and means there’s a small risk for severe storms. If storms were to become severe the main threats would be damaging winds and some hail. While the tornado risk is low, it’s not zero.

Regardless of severe weather, there will be rounds of rain the next couple of days as a front lays on top of our neighborhood. It won’t rain 100% of the time, but there will be times of showers and heavy rain. With all the rain in recent weeks, this could result in some nuisance flooding. Highs will be around 80 while lows will mainly be in the upper 60s to around 70.

This unsettled pattern looks to stick with us through at least Wednesday before the front finally begins to pick up momentum and move south by Thursday. Friday through the upcoming weekend will bring great weather with sunshine, highs near 80, and lows near 60.