Lingering showers tonight and through Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An area of low pressure will hover over the Gulf Coast leading to continued cloudiness, but smaller rain chances.

A mostly cloudy to overcast sky will stick around through the evening and overnight hours. Breezes will stay steady out of the northwest along with cool temperatures. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and lower 50s through Monday morning.

Spotty showers will be possible Monday as the area of low pressure slowly moves east and away from the Gulf Coast. Skies will stay cloudy with some breaks possible late in the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50s to near 60. Rain chances will come to an end after sunset.

We will return to sunshine and fair-weather clouds for Tuesday and for Christmas Day Wednesday. Morning temperatures will hover in the lower 50s with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Small rain chances will slowly creep back into the forecast for the rest of the week.