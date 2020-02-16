Lingering showers this evening, unsettled pattern ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening! I hope you all had a great weekend and enjoyed your Sunday!

While the rain we are seeing this afternoon is not as widespread as it was this morning, some areas are still seeing showers. Lingering rain will continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening, but will be moving out to our east with just clouds and a few sprinkles left this evening. Overnight lows will not change too much from temperatures right now – in the mid 50’s. Patchy dense fog is possible tonight and tomorrow night as well.

Most will see a quick break in the rain tomorrow with only isolated showers possible, but skies will stay mostly cloudy. With less rain, highs will rise to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

With an approaching front moving slowly towards our area from the north, rain chances will come back during the day on Tuesday, during the day on Wednesday, and Thursday morning. After that the passing cold front will finally clear us out and cool us off for the weekend.