Lingering scattered downpours this week, Rain chances ramp up by the weekend with an approaching front

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures remain steamy and humidity remains high. Rain chances look to rise by the end of the work week.

Isolated showers and storms will continue to linger across the Gulf Coast through the early evening. Most of the rain will quickly end after sunset. Temperatures will stay warm and fall into the upper 70s. Most of the night will remain partly cloudy with temperatures bottoming out in the lower 70s.

An isolated shower will be possible Wednesday morning mainly along the coast. Temperatures will remain mild in the lower 70s. Showers and storms will continue to develop in a scattered fashion through lunchtime and into the afternoon. Isolated heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be the main issues. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Deeper moisture looks to stream into the region by the end of the week and into Saturday. We anticipate a better coverage of showers and storms. Some drier air may help to drop the rain chances by the fourth of July.