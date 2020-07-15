Lingering evening showers, Lower rain chances for the days ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a wet day with numerous showers and storms. Some drier air will work into the region over the next few days leading to less rain.

Scattered rain will stick around through the evening and continue to wind down through the night. Winds will stay light out of the southwest. Expect periods of clouds with temperatures holding in the lower and middle 70s. A shower or two will be possible around sunrise Thursday mainly along coastal areas.

The weather pattern will change over the next few days. Expect some drier air aloft over the Gulf Coast through Friday. This will lead to a steady drop in rain chances. The rain chance will hold air 40% for Thursday. This will include the chance for a few morning showers and storms near the coast. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s for many locations. Even less rain will come Friday as the chance of rain drops to 20%.

Rain chances will rise again next week as we add more moisture into the region. Temperatures will run close to average with morning lows in the lower and middle 70s and highs in the lower and middle 90s.