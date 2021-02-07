Lingering clouds, unsettled week ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We saw overcast skies starting our day with temperatures in the upper 40s. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 50’s in our inland communities and mid-50’s closer to the beaches.

All of the rain that we saw over the past few days is now situated over Florida. The Raymond James Stadium is waking up to thunderstorms but as we head towards the afternoon the rain is expected to clear out. Kick off is at 5:30 PM (CST) with temperatures in the low 60s in Tampa, FL. There will be a lingering 10% chance of a shower during the game.

The drier conditions will stick around through Monday, but Tuesday begins an unsettled weather pattern that lasts through the week with rain chances almost every day. Temperatures will reach near 70 by mid week with more rain on the way.