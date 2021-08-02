High Rain Chances, Less Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

It’s a relatively quiet, but warm start to this Monday morning. As the day goes on, we’ll see showers and thunderstorms with majority of the area getting wet weather by the afternoon as a weak cold front dips into our region. For those without rain, it will be another hot day with highs in the low 90s and heat index values up around 105.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain likely into this evening before storms finally either fade or move offshore by the overnight.

For the next few days rain chances will remain elevated with at least a 50% rain chance each day, but with a bit more rain will come less heat. Highs will be in the upper 80s. By mid-week, we’ll settle back into an average summer pattern with daily pop-up storms and highs in the low 90s.

The tropics are quiet.