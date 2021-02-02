Lighter winds tonight with chilly temps, Rain chances arrive late this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A chilly air mass continues to hang over the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will stay cool for Wednesday before changes arrive Thursday.

High pressure will begin to move on top of the region this evening and into the overnight hours. This will lead to a lighter wind and a chilly night. Under a crystal-clear sky and a very light north wind, overnight low temperatures will likely fall below freezing. Most of the region will wake up to upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday morning. Expect middle 30s closer to the Bay and the Gulf.

The quiet weather will continue for Wednesday. Winds will stay light with a good deal of sunshine. Highs will still run cool, but not too far off from seasonal norms. Highs will reach the upper 50s to around 60.

Clouds will move in for Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will get a boost thanks to a southerly flow. Showers and move in for Friday and the weekend as the pattern becomes a bit more unsettled. With extra clouds, temperatures will run slightly below normal this weekend with highs in the upper 50s.