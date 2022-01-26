MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cool and dry weather has returned to the Gulf Coast. We will put together another nice day before our next cold front arrives.

A few high clouds will continue to streak across the sky through the evening. Otherwise, it will stay mostly clear overnight. Winds will stay a little lighter allowing overnight temperatures to fall. Most of the region will end up in the lower and middle 30s by Thursday morning.

Another brilliant weather day is coming our way for Thursday. A few high clouds will streak across the sky. Temperatures will warm up nicely. Highs will reach the lower 60s running close to seasonal averages.

Clouds will increase Thursday night into Friday morning ahead of our next cold front. The front will pas through Friday, but we anticipate no rain. Winds will increase Friday afternoon out of the north as another shot of cold air moves in for the weekend. Morning lows will fall into the upper 20s with highs in the 40s for Saturday.