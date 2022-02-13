MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front passed through last night and this morning we have a few showers. There is a chance to see light snow northwest of I-65 this morning. Temperatures are below freezing with wind chill values in the 20s. The clouds should move out of our area by the afternoon.

Highs will stay cool into the mid 50’s. Low’s Sunday night will drop into the low-30’s and upper-20’s. We will have a warming trend as we head into midweek. The next chance of rain will come on Wednesday in the form of some showers later in the day, but the biggest chance of showers and thunderstorms comes on Thursday at 60 percent. Severe storms are possible Thursday, so make sure to follow everyone on the News 5 First Alert Storm team and download the WKRG app to get the latest updates on those storms.