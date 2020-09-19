Light rain possible this weekend with some cooler-than-average temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High clouds from Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to stream across the region this weekend.

As moisture rises over the region, we will look for a few showers to continue across the Gulf Coast Saturday. Temperatures will stay below average thanks to the clouds and northerly winds. Highs will only reach the middle and upper 70s. Fewer showers will linger through the afternoon.

Extra clouds will be the story Sunday through Tuesday with periodic breaks of sunshine. Rain chances will lessen through early next week. Temperatures will stay in a comfortable range for late September. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with morning lows in the lower 60s.