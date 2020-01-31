Light rain Friday, Drier and milder weekend ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds have continued to increase across the Gulf Coast tonight. As a weather system develops in the Gulf of Mexico, rain will begin spreading into the region Friday morning

Temperatures will hold around 50° through the rest of the night and through sunrise Friday.

A batch of light to moderate rain will enter our region Friday morning. This will lead to a wet first half of the day. Thunderstorms are not anticipated with this next weather system. Skies will stay overcast through most of the day holding temperatures in the 50s all day long. After lunchtime, rain will become spottier and lessen in coverage. That system will begin to move east, away from the Gulf Coast late Friday.

Clouds will clear out Saturday and go completely sunny by Sunday. Temperatures will be comfortable, especially on Sunday with highs in the mid-60s and morning lows in the 40s. We will start off next week dry, but thunderstorm chances will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.