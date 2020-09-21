Light rain expected again Tuesday, Temperatures climbing this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A gray, dreary weather pattern has been persistent over the Gulf Coast. Cloudy skies and light rain have been a steady theme. We will see some changes in the week ahead.

We do not anticipate much change in the weather Monday night. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and breezes will be steady out of the east and northeast. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 60s in the evening but will likely fall into the lower and middle 60s by Tuesday morning. A few stray showers will be possible.

Tuesday will be another cloudy day with isolated showers. The overall coverage of rain will be a little less. Highs will reach the middle 70s, Moisture from what is left of BETA will arrive later this week. A weak warm front will slide through the region Thursday leading to warmer temperatures. A few strong storms will be possible Thursday evening. Highs will climb back into the 80s.

