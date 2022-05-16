MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After several active weather days on the Gulf Coast, drier air looks to build in as we move through the week ahead.

A few showers or brief storms will be possible this evening, buy the overall coverage will be far less compared to recent days. Temperatures will remain mild through the evening with overnight lows bottoming out in the middle 60s. Lows could be a touch cooler in our northern counties.

Some drier air aloft will move in for Tuesday. This will bring in a lower rain chance of 10%. With less rain around, temperatures will easily climb. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 90s.

The weather pattern looks to stay dry through most of the week. Highs will reach the lower 90s with morning lows in the upper 60s to near 70. The pattern becomes more unsettled next weekend with a front moving in. Expect scattered storms for Saturday and Sunday.