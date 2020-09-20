Less rain Monday, cooler temperatures stick around

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon many are seeing a dreary Sunday thanks to moisture in our area from Tropical Storm Beta, which is heading towards Texas. This will start to lessen overnight. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 60’s inland and mid-60’s at the beaches. Tonight we will see and east wind around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Highs tomorrow will reach the mid-70’s for most spots with a couple showers possible during the afternoon. Rain chances stay relatively low through midweek, but increase heading into next weekend.

For the latest tropical information: https://www.wkrg.com/top-stories/beta-heads-towards-texas-watching-another-disturbance-in-florida/