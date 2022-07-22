After an unsettled few days for the Gulf Coast, we can look forward to less rain and more sunshine for the weekend.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible this evening with scattered clouds. Any rain will wrap up within a few hours after sunset. Temperatures will cool slowly with most of the evening spent in the 80s. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 70s.

With drier air aloft, rain chances will fall for the weekend. Expect only a few pop-up showers and storms. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s.

We are on a roller coast ride weather wise next week. Rain chances will range from 20-50%. Temperatures will respond reaching the lower and middle 90s.

The tropics will remain quiet with no development expected over the next few days.