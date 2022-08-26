MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been an exceptionally wet week for the Gulf Coast. Showers and storms will be a bit more widely scattered for the weekend with a bit more sunshine.

Some storms remain possible through the evening with the best chances inland. It looks like weather will cooperate for most of tonight high school football games. Rain will wind down as we push into the night with scattered clouds. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s with light winds.

We anticipate a more typical summer pattern for the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly below average. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Showers and storms will start near the coast and drift inland through the day. This weather pattern will hold for Sunday.

Moisture looks to rise again for next week. This will lead to a higher rain chance.