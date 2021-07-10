Less rain for Sunday, summertime continues
Today's Forecast
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Late this morning we had showers and storms move in from the west and trek through most of the News 5 area this afternoon. Those are finally starting to move out and will continue to fade as the sun sets. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-to-upper 70’s for most.
With less rain expected for your Sunday (around 30% chance), temperatures will be a little warmer in the upper 80’s at the beaches and lower 90’s north of I-10.
We bring back a 50-60% rain chance for your Monday, but after that, we go back to our typical summetime 30-40% chance of afternoon storms. Highs will stick right where they should be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tropics are mostly quiet currently. We do have a small disturbance near Canada, but that is no threat to the U.S.