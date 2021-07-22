Less rain around tonight, More storms around to wrap up the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some drier air aloft helped to limit showers and storms Thursday, Have the umbrella ready for Friday as rain chances look to rise.

Any showers that form through the evening will be weak and won’t stick around long. We will carry that small shower chance around through the evening with a partly cloudy or mostly clear sky through the overnight hours. Lows will again bottom out in the lower and middle 70s. Winds will remain light and out of the west.

After a relatively dry day, rain chances look to get a boost Friday. A surge in tropical moisture for the afternoon will lead to a better chance and coverage of showers and storms. The first half of the day will be mostly dry. Downpours will develop around lunchtime with storms increasing in coverage through the afternoon. Highs will soar into the lower 90s with heat index values over 105.

Rain chances will remain elevated Saturday then drop again Sunday and Monday. Highs will remain close to seasonal norms with temperatures in the lower 90s. Morning lows will start off in the lower and middle 70s.