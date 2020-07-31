Less Rain and More Heat: Tracking the Active Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday! Yesterday was a mostly dry day and today will be similar as even more dry air filters in across the Gulf coast. This will act to suppress shower and storm activity so the chance of any rain finding you is slim to none today. It will be a warm end to the work week with highs temperature soaring into the lower and middle 90s. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine for the afternoon with a light southwest breeze.

Moisture will return for the weekend. This will lead to the development of a few showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Any storms that form will be very spotty. What we get this weekend will more or less equate to what would be a normal summer pattern.

TROPICS: Now hurricane Isaias is now approaching the Bahamas. Some further strengthening is possible Friday with the storm approaching South Florida by the weekend. The storm will have no impact on the Gulf Coast.

Elsewhere, there are two disturbances in the central and eastern Atlantic. Both are still very far away from land meaning there is plenty of time to keep an eye on them. The one closer to the Lesser Antilles will arch north into the Central Atlantic.