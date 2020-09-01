Less Rain and Building Heat; Eye on the Active Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain chances will be on a downward trend the next few days. That means there will be more sunshine and heat. Today starts mostly quiet, but we could see a few showers pop up around midday. The chance wet weather finds you today is 20%. Highs will reach the low and mid-90s. With the humidity, it will feel closer to 105. Any rain around this afternoon will begin to fade past sundown. We get similar weather Wednesday and Thursday, just with a little less rain at a 10% chance. Moisture will begin to pick back up as we head into the weekend.

For your Labor Day weekend, we go back to typical summertime with highs in the 90’s and a 30-40% chance for rain. A moderate risk for rip currents is forecast for the next several days at the beaches.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression 15 has formed off the East Coast but will head away from the U.S. into the Atlantic. We are also tracking a couple of disturbances. One is in the Caribbean and has a high chance of developing. It will continue moving west and will likely move into Central America or the Yucatan this weekend. It doesn’t appear it will pose a threat to the northern Gulf. The second disturbance is coming off the coast of Africa. There’s plenty of time to watch so we’ll keep an eye on it. At this time there are no foreseeable tropical threats to the US.