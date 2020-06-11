Less humidity over the next few days leading to more comfortable mornings

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front will continue sliding across the region this evening and overnight. Winds will begin turning out of the west tonight and eventually north by Thursday morning. This will result in some slightly cooler, more comfortable temperatures. Overnight lows will range from the middle 60s in our northern, inland counties. Temperatures will hole near 70 at the coast.

High pressure will build into the region leading a fair and comfortable weather pattern for the rest of the week. Mornings will stay comfortable in the middle 60s with afternoon highs in the middle and upper 80s. Expect a ton of sunshine with just a few fair-weather clouds during the afternoons.

Temperatures will warm up slowly through the weekend, but the weather pattern will remain mostly quiet. Rain chances will stay at less than 10% mainly for the Florida Panhandle. A few more showers will be possible early next week as moisture begins to slowly build back into the region. Highs will hover in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.