Drier days ahead, Tropics could impacts the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast is set up for some drier days through mid-week, but the pattern is looking quite wet by the weekend thanks to a tropical disturbance.

Isolated storms will slowly wind down through the evening and into the night. The Gulf Coast will be left with scattered clouds and mild temperatures. A weak cold front will move into the region by sunrise. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 70s.

Some drier air aloft over the next few days will lead to less rain, more sunshine, and seasonable temperatures. Highs will climb into the lower 90s, but it will feel more pleasant as the humidity drops. Morning lows will fall into the 60s and 70s.

We are closely watching the tropics as a disturbance moves north. This will lead to a high rain chance for Friday night and into the weekend. Exact rain amounts are still in question, but a widespread 4-8” of rain could fall with locally higher amounts. It is possible that this could become a named storm.