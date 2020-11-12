Less humid air to wrap up the work week, Even cooler temps ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front has moved through the region allowing for some drier air to settle into the Gulf Coast. This will lead to a nice end to the work week.

Breezes will stay out of the north through the evening. Any clouds will clear quickly. Skies are expected to stay clear through the overnight period. Overnight lows will run closer to seasonal norms. Lows will range from upper 40s and lower 50s inland to the upper 50s to near 60 at the coast.

Friday will be a bright and gorgeous day for the Gulf Coast. Highs pressure will stay in charge leading to sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs will climb into the upper 70s for most communities. Winds will stay light and out of the north.

Saturday will stay nice and quiet. A cold front will move through the region Sunday afternoon bringing a few extra clouds. Rain will be lacking with this front. Get ready for sweater weather! Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 60s early next week with morning lows dipping into the 40s.