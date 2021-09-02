Less humid air on the way heading into the holiday weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front will slide south across the Gulf Coast states today. This will allow for some refreshing air to settle into the region for Friday and Saturday.

An isolated shower or storms will be possible early this evening with a cold front sliding south. The best chance will be as the coast. Storm chances will wind down after sunset. A light north breeze will set up and allow for drier air to move into the region. Overnight lows will fall into he middle and upper 60s. Skies will start off mostly clear.

High pressure will build in from the north with a light north breeze. We anticipate a hefty supply of sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity will stay relatively low through the day. A quick shower may develop at the coast, but that chance is less than 10%.

The nice weather pattern will continue into the Labor Day weekend. Small chances for showers and storms will arrive Sunday with a slightly higher chance by Labor Day Monday. Seasonable summertime humidity will build back into the region.