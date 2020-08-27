Laura Weakens, Rain Chances Staying Elevated through the End of the Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A moist air mass remains in place over much of the Gulf Coast in the wake of Hurricane Laura. This will lead to an unsettled weather pattern in the days ahead.

A few showers and storms were able to develop Thursday. Temperatures will stay very warm through the evening thanks to a southerly breeze. Humidity will stay quite high helping temperatures hold in the 80s. A shower or two will be possible. We will keep a 20% chance of rain through the night. Lows will bottom out in the middle and upper 70s.

Deeper moisture levels will stick around for the next few days leading to elevated rain chances. A coastal shower will be possible during the morning hours. The bulk of the rain coverage will come from midday and into the early afternoon. Extra clouds will keep temperatures slightly below average. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. This trend of unsettled weather will stick around through the weekend.

The pattern will begin to slowly change next week as we bring in some drier air aloft. This will lead to a steady reduction in the rain chance. With more sunshine, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Laura will continue moving north and eventually east over the next few days dropping rain over the Mississippi, Tennessee, and Ohio Valleys. We are now watching two additional tropical waves in the Central and Eastern Atlantic. Both have low chances of development over the next five days as they move west.