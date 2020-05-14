Late Spring Warmth with Little Rain; Eye on the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re almost to the weekend Gulf Coast. Today’s headlines include typical late spring weather today, a warmer weekend, and an eye on the tropics.

Let’s start in the tropics. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low-pressure north of Cuba that will move towards the Bahamas this weekend. This system has the chance of becoming a pre-season tropical cyclone.

Models continue to indicate the area of low pressure will enter an environment where conditions will be favorable for some tropical or subtropical development. The system will then move north and away from the Bahamas paralleling the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. The disturbance will eventually move to the northwest. If the system develops into a tropical storm or subtropical storm, it would be given the name Arthur. This will not pose a threat to our area.

As for our weather, don’t expect many changes from yesterday. It will be a mild start to the day and by the afternoon we’ll be near seasonable averages, in the middle 80s. A steady and sometimes gusty southeast breeze will continue to pump in higher humidity. We will see subtle increases to our rain chances for the rest of the week, unfortunately, it won’t be the soaking rain we need. Temperatures will remain close to seasonal norms with highs in the middle 80s. Small rain chances will linger through the weekend as warmer temperatures build in. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 80s by Sunday and near 90 by early next week.