Kicking of Memorial Day Weekend with plenty of Sunshine!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We saw a few thunderstorms overnight last night but all of the rain is gone! We will see a great start to your Memorial Day weekend with highs in the mid 80s and clear skies as we head towards Sunday.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and nice and seasonable this weekend in the mid 80s. There is no chance of rain on Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day! Low risk for rip currents at the beach as well. Enjoy your weekend!