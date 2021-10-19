Keep the umbrellas with you as rain chances rise through mid-week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The quiet weather pattern looks to come to an end as moisture builds, and rain chances rise.

Temperatures likely won’t be as cool as recent nights. This will be thanks to an east and southeast wind. Moisture values will climb. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 60s. Some extra clouds will build, and a spotty shower will be possible along coastal communities.

Slowly rising moisture values will lead to the chance for scattered or spotty showers. A small chance will come around sunrise Wednesday with a slightly higher chance during the afternoon. Highs will climb to near 80. Rain chances look to peak Thursday with a cold front sneaking into the region.

It doesn’t look like this front will usher in cooler air. In fact, we will likely warm up through the weekend with highs reaching the lower 80s and morning lows in the low to mid 60s.