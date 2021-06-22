Keep the umbrellas handy with daily, scattered downpour continuing through the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unsettled weather continues for the Gulf Coast. A more typical summertime pattern will set up for the region.

Isolated showers and storms will continue to develop into the evening and into the night. Rain chances will hold around 30% after 10pm. Winds will stay light and calm through the night. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s.

A cold front will move into the region and stall out. This will leave the area in an unsettled pattern. Expect a morning shower chance near the coast with isolated storms developing into the afternoon inland. Highs will stay warm and steamy, especially where it does not rain. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s.

Rain chances will drop a bit though the end of the work week and into the weekend. Highs will stay close to average topping out in the upper 80s.