It’s getting warmer and warmer on the Gulf Coast this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures have been running quite warm as of late, and it looks like the Gulf Coast could get even warmer through the week ahead.

Very few showers were able to form Monday afternoon with a stalling frontal boundary sitting off to our north. A stray shower may pop up through the early evening, but most of the region will remain dry with mild temperatures. Scattered clouds will stick around through the overnight hours. A south wind will keep temperatures elevated. Lows will fall into the mid-60s along and north of I-10. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s closer to the coast.

A strong ridge of upper-level high pressure will begin to move over the Gulf Coast and the Southeast U.S. This will push all of the active, unsettled weather to the north. This will leave us with a mostly dry and warm rest of the week. Temperatures will jump back into the lower and middle 80s through Tuesday and Wednesday. Although a stray shower cannot be ruled out, overall rain chances will remain at 10% or less. The warmup will continue Thursday with high temperatures ranging from the lower and middle 80s at the coast to the upper 80s to around 90 north and inland.

Rain chances will pick up a bit for the weekend with a cold front. Models do push this front through the area leading to a break in the overall weather pattern. Temperatures could be dropping back to seasonable levels by early next week.